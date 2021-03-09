China rakes up India’s ban on apps, FDI curbs at WTO
- China said it acknowledges India’s efforts to enhance competitiveness in manufacturing and services sectors through ‘Make In India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives but remains concerned that some of the measures are not consistent with WTO principles.
China has raised the issue of Indian curbs on cross-border foreign investments and the ban on 200 Chinese apps at the World Trade Organization (WTO). It expressed “deep concern” over the restrictions on opportunistic takeover of Indian companies post Covid, terming them to be inconsistent with multilateral trade rules and cautioning that they may affect business interests on both sides. The comments were made during a discussion on India’s trade policy at the WTO.
“We would express our deep concern on the recent revised FDI policy, namely Review of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, which applies to countries sharing land borders with India, or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country. Such measure is not consistent with WTO non-discrimination principle and will surely affect business interests both of India and these countries,” China said.
India’s 7th Trade Policy Review report was released in January at the WTO, but the minutes of the discussions were made public only last week.
India took the decision to put the FDI restrictions in April after the People’s Bank of China raised its stake in the country’s largest mortgage lender, HDFC, from 0.8% to 1.01% through open-market purchases in the March quarter. The move led to concerns that India’s most-valued companies could be susceptible to hostile takeovers as their market value had taken a severe hit.
China said it acknowledges India’s efforts to enhance competitiveness in manufacturing and services sectors through ‘Make In India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives but remains concerned that some of the measures are not consistent with WTO principles. India’s commitments, such as the tariffs on some ICT (information and communications technology) products, exceed the bound tariffs notified by India, it said.
“We are also concerned with the application of ‘national security’ to the normal trade, which led to more than 200 Chinese apps (being) banned in India. These measures have caused negative consequences for the supply chain,” it added.
Jayant Dasgupta, a former Indian trade ambassador to the WTO, said India’s decisions do not violate WTO principles as there is no agreement on investment at the trade body. “Non-discrimination at WTO is in relation to goods and services only. India’s decision may be discriminatory but not WTO- inconsistent. There is a security threat from China and India is free to make any such domestic policy decision,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India staff’s takeover plan fails to make the cut
- Meenakshi Mallik, the airline’s commercial director who spearheaded the ambitious attempt to take over the state-run carrier, said in a three-page letter to employees that the consortium was not shortlisted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil flirting with $70 challenges world’s economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vedanta, others vie for Shipping Corp
- With 59 vessels and 3,281 staff, SCI is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China rakes up India’s ban on apps, FDI curbs at WTO
- China said it acknowledges India’s efforts to enhance competitiveness in manufacturing and services sectors through ‘Make In India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives but remains concerned that some of the measures are not consistent with WTO principles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices likely to inch higher as Brent hits $70
- Rallying crude may also complicate the Reserve Bank’s plan to tame inflationary pressures and spur economic growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record GST collections expected in March, set to hit ₹1.30 lakh crore
- The revenue in March may cross the record Rs.1,19,875 crore collected in January by at least Rs.10,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber to impart gender sensitisation to one lakh drivers by 2021-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's domestic air traffic falls 37% to 78 lakh passengers in Feb: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Airlines to offer $5 billion in notes to repay government debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's Petrobras receives six board nominations from government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18 pts to end at 14,956
- After fighting multiple bouts of volatility during the session, the BSE gauge Sensex settled 35.75 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441.07.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Easy Trip Planners IPO opens: Here's all you need to know about the issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key Saudi Arabian oil site attacked, sending brent above $70
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin on your balance sheet? Here's what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rebounds over 270 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000-level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox