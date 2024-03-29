 Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024 - Hindustan Times
Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Here are some important financial changes that will come into effect in April 2024

April marks the start of the new financial year 2024-25. It comes with some crucial money-related changes that can have impact the way you spend money and invest. Here are some important financial changes that will come into effect in April 2024:

SBI Card announced that accrual of reward points on rent payment transactions will be discontinued for certain credit cards.
New NPS Rule: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) improved security of National Pension System (NPS). As per the change, a new security layer has been introduced which includes a two-factor Aadhaar-authentication. This will become mandatory for all users logging into the CRA system.

Read more: TCS begins fresher hiring: Last day to apply April 10, tests on this date

SBI Credit card changes: SBI Card announced that accrual of reward points on rent payment transactions will be discontinued for certain credit cards. This will be done from April 1, 2024 and includes credit cards like AURUM, SBI Card Elite, SBI Card Elite Advantage, SBI Card Pulse and SimplyCLICK SBI Card.

YES Bank credit card changes: YES Bank credit card holders who spend 10,000 or more in a calendar quarter will become eligible for complimentary domestic lounge access from April 1.

Read more: Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks closed for 14 days across states. Check state-wise list here

ICICI Bank credit card changes: ICICI Bank website notes this change from April 1, "You can enjoy One complimentary airport lounge access by spending Rs. 35,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. Spends made in the preceding calendar quarter will unlock access for the subsequent calendar quarter. To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in Apr-May-Jun, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs.35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter and similarly for following quarters."

Read more: Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent transactions: How did it happen? How many are impacted?

Ola money wallet: OLA Money announced that its will switch to small PPI (prepaid payment instrument) wallet services. This will have a maximum wallet load restriction of 10,000 per month from April 1.

Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024
