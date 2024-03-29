TCS begins fresher hiring: Last day to apply April 10, tests on this date

TCS hiring: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) began fresher hiring amid a slump in recruitment in several IT firms. Announcing the hiring, TCS called applications from BTech, BE, MCA, MSc and MS batch of 2024. The last day to apply is April 10 and tests will be held on April 26, the career page of the company's website noted. TCS hiring: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)

TCS hiring: Which categories are hiring?

The firm will be firing in three categories, it said- Ninja, Digital, and Prime. The Ninja category offers a package of ₹3.36 lakhs per annum, Digital and Prime categories offer ₹7 lakh and ₹9-11.5 lakh per annum, respectively.

TCS hiring: How many jobs are open?

The company did not specify numbers and it remains to be seen how many offer letters will be handed out.

TCS hiring: What company said earlier on hiring?

The company said in January that the process to recruit freshers for the financial year 2024-25 had begun. Although, the company is visitin vampuses now.

“We have commenced our campus hiring process for the next year and see tremendous excitement among freshers to join TCS,” Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, TCS said during a December earnings call emphasising that it would be difficult to specify the number of hires.

What about Infosys?

Infosys said it saw no immediate campus requirement earlier this year although it was reported that the company hired for several niche roles in February as Infosys' outgoing Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said then that the company would continue to monitor the utilisation rates and its flexi-hiring model.

NASSCOM on tech jobs this year

This comes as industry body NASSCOM said in February that the tech industry was set to create 60,000 new jobs in the financial year 2023-24.

“Because there was a lot of over-hiring done during the COVID year, we are seeing some level of correction happening, which is expected and needed for the industry," Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said then.