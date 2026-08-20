Crypto stocks surge as Trump backs Clarity Act: Coinbase, Circle, miners rise

Crypto stocks jumped in premarket trading on Thursday after US President Donald Trump pushed Congress to pass the Clarity Act, giving the cryptocurrency industry a clearer set of rules. The move came after Trump met cryptocurrency industry executives at the White House.
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Trump asked lawmakers to pass a “fair version” of the Clarity Act, an industry-backed bill that has been stuck in the US Senate. Trump has repeatedly said he wants the US to become the “crypto capital of the world,” according to Reuters. The Clarity Act could bring more clarity to how cryptocurrencies are regulated in the US. The bill would help decide whether different cryptocurrencies should be treated as securities or commodities.
Clarity Act could bring clearer crypto rules
The bill would also help define the roles of two major US regulators — the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This could make it clearer which agency is responsible for different parts of the crypto market.
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Crypto companies and analysts say clear legislation is important because current rules can change with political decisions and court cases. Without a law passed by Congress, companies face uncertainty over how cryptocurrencies will be regulated in the future, according to Reuters.
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Crypto companies and analysts say clear legislation is important because current rules can change with political decisions and court cases. Without a law passed by Congress, companies face uncertainty over how cryptocurrencies will be regulated in the future, according to Reuters.
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.