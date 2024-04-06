 Cyrus Mistry's sons are the richest billionaires under 30 with a net worth of... - Hindustan Times
Cyrus Mistry's sons are the richest billionaires under 30 with a net worth of...

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Zahan Mistry is an alumnus of Yale University and Firoz Mistry studied at the University of Warwick.

Sons of late former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry- Zahan and Firoz Mistry- topped 2024 Forbes list of young billionaires under 30. The brothers, who are aged 25 and 27, have a combined wealth amounts to $9.8 billion ($4.9 billion each), as per the list and inherited the fortune after their father died in a car accident in 2022. Both are citizens of Ireland but live in Mumbai and have inherited a portion of the family's 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, as per Forbes.

The Supreme Court also rejected Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s claim that it was an oppressed minority shareholder in Tata Sons and set aside an appeals court order that reinstated Tata Sons’ former chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted in 2016.(File)
The Supreme Court also rejected Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s claim that it was an oppressed minority shareholder in Tata Sons and set aside an appeals court order that reinstated Tata Sons’ former chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted in 2016.(File)

While Zahan Mistry is an alumnus of Yale University, Firoz Mistry studied at the University of Warwick. Their grandfather Pallonji Mistry played a crucial role in establishing the family's legacy and their uncle Shapoor Mistry serves as the chairman of the family's Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Who else is on the list?

Others who are the sole beneficiaries of inherited wealth include Clemente Del Vecchio, a 19-year-old from Italy, who inherited a substantial stake in EssilorLuxottica, the Italian-French eyewear conglomerate after his father died.

He was the youngest billionaire previously but is now surpassed by Livia Voigt, a Brazilian student and heir of WEG, an electrical equipment manufacturer who has a net worth is $1.1 billion. Another heiress on the list is the 29-year-old Sophie Luise Fielmann who inherited Fielmann AG from her late father Günther Fielmann, who died in January.

What about self-made tycoons on the list?

There are some self-made tycoons like Evan Spiegel, the man behind Snap; Ben Francis, the Gymshark founder, and American entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.

Stay informed on Business News
