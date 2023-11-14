Dabur owners say FIR 'arm-twisting' bid to block Religare acquisition bid

The Burman family, owners of Dabur Group, dismissed the first information report (FIR) against business conglomerate's chairperson Mohit Burman and director Gaurav Burman as false and baseless.

Dabur Group chairperson Mohit Burman is said to be among 32 people booked in connection with the Mahadev betting app case

According to media reports, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against 32 people including the two members of the Burman family in connection with the Mahadev betting app under various sections of fraud and gambling. In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, the Burman family said they have not received any formal communication on any FIR but saw the one being circulated in media. “The FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than as wrongly stated in the FIR. From a copy of the FIR that is being circulated in the media, we note that allegations are being made that Mr. Mohit Burman and Mr. Gaurav Burman are directly related to some of the accused. There is an “unseen – Exhibit F” which seems to lay out some so-called relationships”, the statement added. Mohit and Gaurav Burman don't even know or have ever met the accused mentioned in the FIR, the statement added. The Burman family cried foul over the reports of the FIR, claiming it has come at a time when the family is seeking to increase its existing shareholding of 21.24 % in Religare Enterprises and launched a legitimate open offer under the SEBI Takeover Code. “As part of this the Burman Family brought to the notice of the Board and the regulators certain governance issues being perpetrated by Dr. Rashmi Saluja, the current Chairman”, the Burman family's statement added. “This FIR is nothing but a step provoked by vested interests in an attempt to block the acquisition of Religare Enterprises Limited by Burman Family. The Burman Family remains shocked at these “arm twisting” moves, which are grossly illegal. Nevertheless, we remain resolute that we will proceed with our acquisition of Religare Enterprises as contemplated”, the statement added.

Burman family seeks probe into sale of Religare shares

On November 10, the Burman family had filed a complaint with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking probe into sale of shares by Religare Enterprises Ltd chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

As per the complaint, Saluja allegedly sold her share in Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) immediately after the Burman family disclosed to her that they intend to make an open offer for the financial services firm, PTI reported.

