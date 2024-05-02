 Dabur Q4 results: Net profit up 16% to ₹350 crore, dividend declared - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dabur Q4 results: Net profit up 16% to 350 crore, dividend declared

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Dabur Q4 results: The Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.

Dabur Q4 results: Dabur India reported consolidated net profit of 341.22 crore for the March quarter- a growth of 16.5 percent from 292.76 crore in the same quarter last financial year. In the same period, total revenue of the company was 2,814.64 crore, which rose 5.11 per cent from 2,677.80 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said.

Dabur owns power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara, and Dabur Lal Tail
Dabur owns power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara, and Dabur Lal Tail

Read more: Mahindra & Mahindra share price hits new 52-week high as April sales surge

For the company earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter stood at 467 crore growing by 14 per cent as margins have improved by 130 bps YoY to 16.6 per cent.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Adani Ports Q4 net profit rises 76% to 2,040 crore, declares 6 dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On