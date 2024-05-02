Dabur Q4 results: Net profit up 16% to 350 crore, dividend declared

Dabur Q4 results: Dabur India reported consolidated net profit of ₹341.22 crore for the March quarter- a growth of 16.5 percent from ₹292.76 crore in the same quarter last financial year. In the same period, total revenue of the company was ₹2,814.64 crore, which rose 5.11 per cent from ₹2,677.80 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said. Dabur owns power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara, and Dabur Lal Tail

For the company earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter stood at ₹467 crore growing by 14 per cent as margins have improved by 130 bps YoY to 16.6 per cent.

The Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.