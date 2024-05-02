Dabur Q4 results: Net profit up 16% to ₹350 crore, dividend declared
May 02, 2024 02:35 PM IST
Dabur Q4 results: The Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.
Dabur Q4 results: Dabur India reported consolidated net profit of ₹341.22 crore for the March quarter- a growth of 16.5 percent from ₹292.76 crore in the same quarter last financial year. In the same period, total revenue of the company was ₹2,814.64 crore, which rose 5.11 per cent from ₹2,677.80 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said.
For the company earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter stood at ₹467 crore growing by 14 per cent as margins have improved by 130 bps YoY to 16.6 per cent.
