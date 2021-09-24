Debabrata Mukherjee elected chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

Debabrata Mukherjee, who is currently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at the United Breweries Group, has been elected as the chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2021-2022 on Friday, the non-profit circulation-auditing organisation said in a release.

Debabrata Mukherjee is responsible for managing local and global brands like Kingfisher, Ultra, Heineken and Amstel. He has a wide range of professional experience in general management, marketing and sales operations, business strategy and innovation.

Mukherjee, who graduated from the Presidency College, Kolkata with a B. Sc (Honours) in Economics and also has a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kolkata, started his career with Unilever India. He joined Coca-Cola in 1998 after spending four years in Unilever India as the company’s Franchise Manager for Mumbai. He held several roles in the operations of The Coca-Cola Company in India, Korea and South-West Asia.

Mukherjee also held the position of vice-president of southwest Asia operations in The Coca-Cola Company.

He left The Coca-Cola Company in 2018 to join the Hindustan Times group in April that year. As an executive director at Hindustan Times, he led the company in creating and implementing strategies for revenue growth.

Debabrata joined the United Breweries group in 2019.

Debabrata also served as an independent director on the board for the Anand Bazaar Patrika group.

He was a part of the Audit Bureau of Circulations, Council of Management, since 2011 and also served as Chairman of the Council. Debabrata was awarded the "Beverage Marketer of the Year" award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) in the FMCG beverages category and is a management committee member of the prestigious Mumbai Ad Club. He also served as a jury member for multiple industry leadership awards and has shared his expertise across industry and commerce forums.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON