Dhanteras 2022: Gold, silver prices cheaper today. Check latest rates

India is celebrating Dhanteras today, the beginning of five-day Diwali festivities. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights. On this day, people buy gold and jewellery as they believe the purchases will bring prosperity to their homes. If you are planning to buy gold and silver today, then you should read this. In the past few days, the prices of these precious metals have been dipping. The traders believe that Dhanteras 2022 might witness massive purchases this year. In the bullion market, gold prices have gone down by ₹3,500. On the other hand, silver is cheaper by ₹15,000, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. ALSO READ: 5 gold investment options to look out for this Diwali seasonAccording to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the price of 24K gold stands at ₹50,062 per 10 gms. On April 18, the price of gold had hit a record high of ₹53,063 per ten grammes. Here are the latest prices of gold on Dhanteras 2022. 24K gold: ₹50,062 per 10 gms22K gold: ₹45,857 per 10 gms18K gold: ₹37,547 per 10 gms14K gold: ₹29,286 per 10 gmsSilver prices dipAccording to the Indian Bullion Jewellers Association, the price of 1 kg silver has dropped by ₹15,335. On March 8, the silver prices had reached ₹70,890 per kg. At present, the price of silver stands at ₹55,555 per kg. On Friday, the silver rates closed at ₹55,555 as compared to last Friday's price of ₹56,042, a dip of ₹487 in the past one week.

