Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / DHFL shares to be delisted, investors warned against investing in stocks
business

DHFL shares to be delisted, investors warned against investing in stocks

India’s largest brokerage firm Zerodha also warned investors that the value of DHFL shares may be written down to zero.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:55 PM IST
The DHFL shares were locked in a 10% upper circuit on Tuesday, but this was attributed to lack of sellers.(Shutterstock)

Hold your horses if you are planning to invest in the stocks of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) as they are set to be delisted, according to analysts, after Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd acquired it. Warning that the DHFL stock may be written down to zero soon, analysts have even suggested investors who currently hold the shares to exit and book whatever their profit or loss.

India’s largest brokerage firm Zerodha also warned investors that the value of DHFL shares may be written down to zero. “Equity shares of DHFL are likely to be extinguished as part of acquisition of the company due to NCLT’s insolvency process. There can be a significant risk of you losing your entire investment by trading in this stock,” the firm tweeted. The DHFL shares were locked in a 10% upper circuit on Tuesday, but this was attributed to lack of sellers.

The Piramal Group's 37,250-crore bid for the firm was followed by an order from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which approved the group's insolvency resolution plan with certain conditions. "Resolution applicant’s amount to remain the same. Only inter-se allocation to be reconsidered," the Mumbai bench of NCLT ruled.

Also Read | DHFL debt resolution plan approved, shares to be delisted: All you need to know

In its order, the bench has also asked DHFL's committee of creditors (CoC) to consider giving more money to small fixed deposit holders.

The Piramal Group's offer includes 12,700 crore in upfront cash, 3,000 crore in interest income on DHFL’s books and 19,550 crore worth of non-convertible debentures to be repaid over 10 years. The group is keen on the retail portfolio but has bid for both the retail and wholesale business of DHFL.

In January, lenders led by Union Bank of India favoured the Piramal Group's bid to take over the debt-ridden mortgage firm as part of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). After the NCLT's order, the group expressed their satisfaction. "We are pleased with the judgment today by the NCLT for approving our resolution plan for DHFL. This follows the endorsement of 94% of lenders, and the subsequent approvals from RBI and Competition Commission of India, and reiterates the strength and quality of our bid," they said in a statement on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zerodha stocks indian stock market
TRENDING NEWS

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP