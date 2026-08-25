Dick’s Sporting Goods stock crashes 28%: What worried investors and what’s next

Dick's Sporting Goods stock crashed sharply on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results. The stock fell as much as 28%, with shares dropping about 23% in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Dick's Sporting Goods stock crashed 28% after an earnings miss, weak footwear demand and lower full-year guidance worried investors. (X - Dick's Sporting Goods) (X - Dick's Sporting Goods )

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The biggest problem was Dick's earnings miss. Analysts expected the company to report $3.78 in earnings per share (EPS) on about $5.65 billion in sales for the second quarter of 2026. Dick's reported only $3.53 in EPS, missing Wall Street's estimate by a clear margin. The company also reported sales of just under $5.6 billion, slightly below the expected $5.65 billion.

Dick's Sporting Goods stock

The weak results came as Dick's faced a tough footwear market. The company pointed to weakness in footwear as one of the reasons its quarterly performance came in below expectations. The footwear problem is important for Dick's because shoes are a major reason customers visit its stores. A customer may enter a Dick's store to buy shoes and then also purchase gym clothes, sports equipment or products for children.

Dick's earnings

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{{^usCountry}} The company's profit decline made the results look even worse. Despite total sales getting a major boost from Foot Locker, Dick's profits still fell sharply. Dick's same-store sales were not weak. The company reported 4.9% growth in same-store sales, showing that existing stores were still attracting more sales than they did a year earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company's profit decline made the results look even worse. Despite total sales getting a major boost from Foot Locker, Dick's profits still fell sharply. Dick's same-store sales were not weak. The company reported 4.9% growth in same-store sales, showing that existing stores were still attracting more sales than they did a year earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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Investors watch what comes next

The earnings miss was only one reason behind the stock crash. Dick's also gave investors a weaker outlook for the full year. Wall Street had expected Dick's to earn about $14.20 per share for the full year. Analysts also expected annual sales of around $22.4 billion, according to The Globe and Mail.

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Dick's own guidance was much lower. Management said it expected full-year earnings of only $11 to $12 per share. The company's sales forecast was also below Wall Street's expectations. Dick's said annual sales could reach $22.2 billion, but they could also come in lower than that.

However, the earnings miss, footwear weakness and lower full-year guidance have raised new questions about the company's growth. For investors, the next few months will be important. They will be watching footwear sales, consumer demand, profits and whether Dick's can improve its outlook after the sharp stock sell-off.

In short, Dick's Sporting Goods stock crashed because investors got hit with three major disappointments at once: weaker-than-expected earnings, concerns about footwear demand and a lower full-year outlook. The company's strong sales growth and 4.9% same-store sales growth were not enough to calm investors after the profit miss and weak guidance.

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