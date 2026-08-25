Why most US homebuyers choose fixed-rate mortgages: Costs, benefits and risks Explained

Fixed-rate mortgages are the most popular choice for homebuyers in the US. They have historically made up the vast majority of home loans because they give borrowers something many people want: predictable payments. The biggest benefit is that the interest rate stays the same. Once the mortgage closes, the rate is locked in and does not change even if market rates rise later. Learn how fixed mortgage rates work, their costs, benefits, risks and 30-year loan options. (Pexel/Represenatative image) (Pexel)

This makes monthly principal and interest payments predictable. Certified financial planner Jeff Judge says the main advantage of a fixed-rate mortgage is “predictability.” The principal and interest payment stays the same from the first month to the final month of the loan. However, the total housing payment can still change. Property taxes, homeowners insurance and homeowners association fees can rise or fall. So, a fixed mortgage does not mean every housing cost will always stay exactly the same.

Fixed-rate mortgage basics Most fixed-rate mortgages come with 15-, 20- or 30-year repayment terms. The 30-year mortgage is the most common because it usually gives borrowers lower monthly payments. A fixed-rate mortgage is an amortizing loan. This means every monthly payment is divided between the interest owed to the lender and the principal, which is the amount borrowed.

How mortgage payments work In the early years, most of the payment goes toward interest. Only a smaller part goes toward reducing the actual mortgage balance. The balance changes as the loan gets older. Over time, less of each payment goes toward interest and more goes toward the principal.

How mortgage interest changes The way interest is paid changes over the life of the mortgage. As the loan balance falls, a larger share of each payment goes toward the principal and building home equity. A $300,000 mortgage at a 7% fixed rate shows how this works.

In the first year of a 30-year loan, only about $250 of a nearly $2,000 monthly payment would go toward principal, while about $1,750 would go toward interest. The main alternative to a fixed-rate mortgage is an adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM. Unlike a fixed mortgage, the interest rate on an ARM can change based on market conditions.

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Why some buyers choose ARMs ARMs often start with lower interest rates. This can make them attractive to people who expect to own the home for only a few years or plan to pay off the mortgage quickly. CFP Jeff Judge says the initial ARM rate is almost always lower. He says the difference can sometimes be 1 percentage point or more, which can mean meaningful savings for someone planning a short-term home stay.

The problem is that ARM's future rate is uncertain. After the initial period, the rate can rise, which could increase both monthly payments and the total cost of borrowing. A fixed-rate mortgage removes that interest-rate risk. Homeowners do not have to worry about their mortgage rate suddenly increasing because of changes in the market.

Pros and cons of fixed loans This predictability can be especially useful for people who plan to stay in their home for many years. It can make monthly budgeting and long-term financial planning easier. A fixed mortgage can also make sense for people who do not want to take much financial risk.

Borrowers know their principal and interest payment will follow the same schedule throughout the loan. But fixed-rate mortgages have some disadvantages. Their starting rate can be higher than an ARM's introductory rate.

Homeowners also do not automatically benefit when market rates fall. Their mortgage rate stays locked at the original level unless they refinance. A fixed-rate loan can therefore cost more than an ARM in some situations. This may happen when a borrower sells the home or pays off the mortgage before the fixed loan has provided enough value compared with a lower ARM rate.

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30-year mortgage The 30-year fixed mortgage is by far the most common term. Nearly 90% of borrowers choose a 30-year term, according to Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored mortgage company. The biggest advantage of the 30-year term is lower monthly payments. Spreading the loan over three decades makes the required payment more affordable for many buyers. The tradeoff is higher total interest. Because the borrower takes longer to repay the loan, more interest can build up over the full term.

15-year mortgage The 15-year fixed mortgage works differently. It allows borrowers to repay the loan much faster and generally results in less interest paid over the life of the mortgage. The downside is much higher monthly payments. A 15-year mortgage may make sense for borrowers with strong cash flow who are confident they can handle the larger payments.

What affects mortgage rates Several factors determine the fixed mortgage rate a borrower receives. One of the biggest is the borrower's credit score. A higher credit score can help a borrower get a better rate. Lenders generally see borrowers with stronger credit as lower-risk customers. The size of the down payment also matters. A larger down payment can reduce the lender's risk and may help the borrower qualify for a lower rate.

Market conditions also influence mortgage rates. Inflation and Federal Reserve policy can affect the rates lenders charge borrowers. Mortgage rates can change frequently. Rates can be different from one day to the next as financial and economic conditions change.

Why fixed mortgages stay popular The biggest reason most buyers choose fixed-rate mortgages is simple: stability. Buyers know their mortgage interest rate will not increase during the loan term, which makes it easier to plan their finances. A fixed-rate mortgage may be a strong choice for a long-term homeowner.

An ARM may be worth considering for short-term homeowners. Someone planning to sell the home within a few years or pay off the mortgage quickly may benefit from the ARM's lower initial rate. The right mortgage depends on the borrower's situation. Homebuyers need to consider how long they plan to stay in the home, how much they can afford each month, their income outlook and how much interest-rate risk they are willing to take.

In the end, fixed-rate mortgages remain popular because they offer certainty. The rate stays locked, the loan follows a clear repayment schedule and borrowers can plan their principal and interest payments without worrying about market-driven rate increases. But no mortgage is automatically the best choice for everyone. Buyers should compare fixed-rate and adjustable-rate options based on their budget, financial goals and expected time in the home.