Bitcoin price today: BTC breaks $80,000 as crypto rally lifts Strategy, Coinbase, Robinhood

Bitcoin price today is back above $80,000, marking a major recovery for the world's biggest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin crossed the $80,000 level early Tuesday for the first time in 15 weeks. The move comes after a sharp rally over the past several days. Bitcoin price today crosses $80,000. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

Bitcoin has gained 28% in just eight days, according to Yahoo Finance. The rally has added around $350 billion to Bitcoin's total market value. Bitcoin has now recovered the losses it built up over about three months in just roughly one week.

Bitcoin rally lifts crypto stocks The Bitcoin rally has also pushed several companies linked to the crypto industry higher. Strategy, the company led by Michael Saylor, has gained 36% over the past month, according to Yahoo Finance AlphaSpace data.

Circle shares have climbed 43% over the same period. Coinbase shares are up 16%. Robinhood shares have gained 12%. The gains show that the Bitcoin rally is also helping investors in companies that are closely connected to the crypto market.

Why is Bitcoin rising so fast? Several factors have helped push Bitcoin higher over the past two weeks. One of the biggest developments came from the US Treasury, which announced a major increase in its long-term bond buyback operations last week.

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The Treasury said it would double the maximum size of its long-term bond buybacks from $2 billion to $4 billion per session. The move is focused on the 10-year, 20-year and 30-year Treasury markets. These parts of the US bond market have faced pressure as Treasury yields rose sharply. Benchmark yields had reached 20-year highs, with inflation concerns and higher energy prices linked to the war adding to pressure on the bond market.

Treasury says it has a “big toolkit” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the government has a “big toolkit” that it can use to deal with rising bond yields. The Treasury's bond-buying move takes place in the secondary market, where existing government debt is traded.

By buying Treasury debt, the government is trying to add more liquidity to the financial system. The move can also help support Treasury prices and reduce pressure from rising borrowing costs. Lower borrowing costs can benefit both consumers and businesses.

Why does this matter for Bitcoin? Bitcoin investors appear to be viewing the Treasury's actions as a sign that more liquidity could enter financial markets. More liquidity has often been positive for assets such as Bitcoin because investors may become more willing to put money into riskier investments. The expectation that the government could take further steps to support financial markets has therefore helped strengthen the Bitcoin rally.

Bianco Research President Jim Bianco linked Bitcoin's rise to expectations around a more supportive policy environment. “Why it's happening [Bitcoin's rise] is because we're not dealing with inflation and we're talking about being stimulative and those are the assets that would benefit from it,” Bianco said on Yahoo Finance's Opening Bid. In simple terms, investors are betting that a more supportive financial environment could be good for Bitcoin and other riskier assets.

Also read: Scott Bessent eyes $1 trillion US Treasury cashpile for bond buybacks

Trump meeting gives crypto another boost Another factor helping Bitcoin sentiment was a White House meeting last week involving President Donald Trump and major digital asset industry players. Representatives from crypto companies including Coinbase and Robinhood were part of the discussions. Trump also called on Congress to pass what he described as a “fair version” of the Clarity Act.

The Clarity Act is linked to efforts to create clearer rules for the cryptocurrency industry in the US. Trump also said America would remain the “undisputed leader” in Bitcoin and crypto. The comments gave another boost to expectations that the Trump administration will continue to support the US crypto industry.

What this means for Bitcoin investors Bitcoin's move above $80,000 marks a major turnaround after months of losses. The speed of the recovery is also notable because Bitcoin has erased around three months of losses in only about a week. The rally is being supported by several factors at the same time, including expectations around US financial policy, Treasury bond purchases and stronger political support for crypto.

The sharp rise in crypto-linked stocks shows that the impact is spreading beyond Bitcoin itself. However, the recent gains have come very quickly, with Bitcoin rising 28% in eight days, so the market could remain highly volatile. For now, investors are watching whether Bitcoin can stay above the $80,000 level and whether the factors behind the latest rally continue to support higher crypto prices.