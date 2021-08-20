Diesel price come down for third straight day, petrol rate stable since July 17

Diesel rates were reduced for the third straight day and petrol prices remained stable for the 34th consecutive day in India on Friday, according to the latest details shared by oil retailers. Petrol prices have remained the same since July 17.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹101.84 per litre while diesel prices saw a reduction of 20 paise and currently stand at ₹89.27 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices remained the same as Thursday at ₹107.83 per litre and diesel can be purchased at a rate of ₹96.84 per litre, down from ₹97.04 per litre on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel in Chennai is being sold at ₹101.49 per litre and ₹93.84 per litre respectively. While in Kolkata, petrol is being sold at ₹102.08 per litre and diesel at a reduced rate of ₹92.32 per litre.

The reduction in diesel prices in the country after petrol prices have been tumbling to their lowest levels since May after the United States Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

India is majorly dependent on imports to meets its oil requirements and hence has to benchmark the local fuel rates to global oil prices

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities of the country:

Delhi

Price of petrol: ₹101.84 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹89.27 per litre

Mumbai

Price of petrol: 107.83 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹96.84 per litre

Kolkata

Price of petrol: ₹102.08 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹92.32 per litre

Chennai

Price of petrol: ₹101.49 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹93.84 per litre

Bengaluru

Price of petrol: ₹105.25 per litre; Price of diesel: 94.65 per litre

Noida

Price of petrol: ₹99.02 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹89.78 per litre

Bhopal

Price of petrol: ₹110.2 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹98.05 per litre

Jaipur

Price of petrol: ₹108.71 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹98.39 per litre

Ranchi

Price of petrol: ₹96.68 per litre; Price of diesel: ₹94.22 per litre