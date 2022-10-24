No trading at BSE, NSE today on Diwali; markets to open for Muhurat trading

As India celebrates Diwali today, there will be no regular trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange on Monday. However, the markets will open briefly for an hour at 6:15 pm for the muhurat trading session.According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, there will be no trading today and on October 26, which happens to be Diwali Balipratipada. There will be no trading on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8. According to the BSE website, trading at the currency derivatives and the interest rate derivatives will also remain suspended today due to Diwali. It is the second holiday in October after the stock markets were closed on Dussehra on October 5.Talking about Muhurat trading, the pre-opening session of the stock markets will be from 6 pm to 6:08 pm. The Muhurat trading marks the beginning of a new ‘Vikram Samwat’, a historical calendar used in the Indian subcontinent. As per Hindu mythology, ‘muhurat’ is considered auspicious to start something new. On Friday, the Sensex ended 104 points higher at 59,307 and marked its sixth day of gains. The broader NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 12.35 points or 0.07 per cent at 17,576.30.

