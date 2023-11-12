Diwali 2023: How Sensex performed in last 10 years during Muhurat Trading

On Sunday, leading stock exchanges BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will open for special one-hour trading session on the occasion of Diwali. The session, known as ‘Muhurat Trading’, is a revered tradition, held on Diwali each year.

Muhurat trading -- the custom on the day of Diwali where markets open for a short while for Laxmi puja -- is traditionally used as a reference point to record how the markets fared in a year. (PTI File Photo)

The special session, which is largely symbolic, includes a 15-minute pre-trading window that opens at 6pm, while the trading itself is done from 6:15pm to 7:15pm.

According to market analysts, the festival of lights is considered an auspicious time to start something new; it is said that by investing during this one hour-window, investors benefit throughout the year. However, as the window is of a very short duration, markets can be volatile.

How Sensex performed in previous 10 years on Muhurat Trading:

2013: Sensex went down by 0.6%

2014: Sensex rose by 0.24%

2015: Sensex went up by 0.48%

2016: Sensex fell by 0.04%

2017: Sensex slumped by 0.6%

2018: Sensex advanced by 0.7%

2019: Sensex rose by 0.49%

2020: Sensex was up by 0.45%

2021: Sensex went up by 0.49%

2022: Sensex was at record 0.88%

