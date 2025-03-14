DOGE lease cancellations: The complete list of US federal offices which could close this year and when

The General Services Administration, working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, has notified landlords that federal agencies will be terminating hundreds of leases for offices and buildings in the coming months. A GSA planning document dated March 10 lists the dates when many of the cancellations are expected to go into effect. That does not mean all the locations will close by those dates, but agencies would have to either negotiate new leases or move elsewhere if they remain open. Agencies are still figuring out what to do.

US President Donald Trump speaks next to Elon Musk and X Æ A-12, Musk's son, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(Reuters)