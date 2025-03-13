Urban Company offers ‘Insta Maids’ for domestic help service

Home services startup Urban Company has launched a new maid-for-hire service. The offering called ‘Insta Maids’ provides users with access to maids within 15 minutes and marks the entry of the company into the quick commerce sector. The launch of the service signals the startup's foray into the quick commerce sector.(Representative image/PIxabay)

A post by the company on Facebook stated that the service is available for users starting from ₹245 per hour. However, as an introductory offer, the company is offering Insta Maids service for ₹49 an hour.

The service is reportedly in its initial stages and is being implemented as a pilot project in Mumbai. It remains to be seen if the service will be extended to other cities where Urban Company operates, according to Moneycontrol.

‘Insta Maids’ includes utensil cleaning, brooming, mopping and cooking preparation, among other services usually carried out by house helps.

Urban Company already offers a range of home cleaning and pest control services, which include bathroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning, full-home cleaning, sofa and carpet cleaning, termite control, bed bugs control, and cockroach, ant and general pest control.

It also offers AC repair, installation and uninstallation services apart from the services of electricians, plumbers, carpenters and wall painters.

The quick commerce sector had begun not long ago by delivering groceries within 10-15 minutes but has now extended to medicines, print outs, clothes, snacks and even beauty products.