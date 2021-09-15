'Dum Maaro Dum'-inspired iPhone launch video grabs social media frenzy

Apple's launch event generates a lot of user interest every year. Tech enthusiasts and gadget lovers get to see the latest from the Cupertino-based tech giant's stable, which often sets the benchmark in terms of technology and software updates.

But this time, Apple added an interesting twist to the product launch video this year.

The iPhone 13 launch video from Apple uses a 'Dum Maaro Dum'-inspired tune to describe the features of its newest phone. The music played during the Apple event 2021 too, when the company's CEO Tim Cook arrived to present the product line-up at the auditorium in Apple's headquarters.

The iconic tune has been included at the very beginning of the promotional video as a part of the 'Work All Day' song by artist Footsie. The guitar rendition of the popular song was hard to miss.

Did I just listen to a “Dum Maro Dum” remix at an iPhone event? 🤔 — Vidit Bhargava (@viditb) September 14, 2021

The California-based technology giant presented its newest iPhone variants and other devices late on Tuesday. However, Apple’s stock fell 1% to close at $148.12 in New York trading, reported Bloomberg.

"These are the best iPhones we've ever created," Cook said at the event, noting Apple's work to design the "very best products and services to enrich people's lives."

The trillion dollar worth tech giant did not announce any new blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect loyal Apple patrons who are hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will find it eager to upgrade to their newly launched iPhone 13, even though it does not offer anything new as compared to the iPhone 12. iPhones contributed the most to Apple’s turnover last year.

The new iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099, with wireless carriers offering trade-ins of up to $1,000. The company also updated its iPad mini with 5G connectivity and a reworked design that makes it look like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models. The new iPads will start at $329 and the Mini at $499. All the newly launched products will be available from next week.