Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Economic activity shows record expansion, business resumption near pre-pandemic level
business

Economic activity shows record expansion, business resumption near pre-pandemic level

After briefly plateauing, mobility picked up sharply, with Google workplace, retail and recreation and Apple driving index rising by 7.4 percentage points, 5.3 percentage points and 6.7 percentage points, respectively, the latest data showed
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The business resumption index soared in part because coronavirus disease cases “remain flat at 40,000 per day”, Nomura, a securities firm, said. (Representational image/REUTERS File)

Economic activity showed record expansion in the week ending August 8, according to the widely watched Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which soared to stand at 99.4, up from 94.0 last week, mainly because of Covid-19 cases remaining under control and higher mobility of people, according to data released on Monday.

“This index is near the pre-pandemic level of 100, and surpassing the pre-second-wave peak (of 99.3 in mid-February),” said research analyst Sonal Varma in a note.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index is compiled with data from various trackers, such as Google, Apple driving index and electricity demand. These are known as high-frequency data because they change frequently.

After briefly plateauing, mobility picked up sharply, with Google workplace, retail and recreation and Apple driving index rising by 7.4 percentage points, 5.3 percentage points and 6.7 percentage points, respectively, the latest data showed. A percentage point is equal to a 100 basis points, while a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Electricity consumption is key indicator of the pace of economic activity. According to the Nomura index, power demand rose 5.3% week on week after shrinking for three consecutive weeks.

The labour participation rate rose to 41.5% from 39.8% previously. This means more people are looking for jobs, which has pushed up the unemployment rate to 8.1%.

The business resumption index soared in part because coronavirus disease cases “remain flat at 40,000 per day”, Nomura, a securities firm, said.

With nearly 5 million doses of vaccination a day, the “vaccination pace is higher than the daily rate of 3.9 million in June” it said.

These data, however, vary widely throughout states, and states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have increased restrictions, while Maharashtra has announced further relaxations.

“Overall, the latest rise in the NIBRI corrects its plateauing since mid-July, and suggests the swifter-than-expected recovery from the second wave slump has continued in early August. Whether the surge in mobility, in turn, triggers a third wave is a key risk that we continue to monitor,” Varma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues. Wat

The rebirth of Shaheed Minar

Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral

Police dog stabbed brutally returns to duty, receives toy from the Mayor
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP