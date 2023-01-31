Home / Business / Economic Survey 2023-24: How to download the document

Economic Survey 2023-24: How to download the document

Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Economic Survey 2023-24: If you want to download economic survey, it is available on government's official website. Check details here

Economic Survey 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
ByMallika Soni

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023–24 on February 1 while the Economic Survey was tabled by the Finance Minister on January 31 after the President's address on the first day of the Budget session. The survey forecast India's economy to grow 6% to 6.8% in the financial year starting on April 1, down from 7% projected for the current year amid a global slowdown.

The government's annual Economic Survey report said its baseline scenario for growth for 2023-24 was 6.5%, with nominal growth, which accounts for inflation, forecast at 11%.

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment, even though it remained above the central bank's inflation target in 2022/23.

If you want to download economic survey of 2023-24, it is available on government's official website: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Step 1. Log on to official website of Union Budget

Step 2. On the top right hand corner, click on the tab 'Download Economic Survey 2023-24'.

Step 3. You will be directed to a new page. Click on ' Download Economic Survey 'link on the right hand corner.

Step 4. On the successful download, you will be able to read the Economic survey (2023-24).

