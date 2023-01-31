Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table pre-budget document today

Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present the annual pre-budget Economic survey in Parliament, nearly twenty-four hours before she is scheduled to table the Union budget in Lok Sabha. The survey will be presented shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's 11 am address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians; the President's speech will mark the commencement of the budget session.

Later in the day, chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference, in which he will unveil the survey for the public.