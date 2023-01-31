Home / India News / Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table pre-budget document today
Live

Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table pre-budget document today

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: The document is presented a day before the annual budget, which, starting 2017, has been tabled on February 1.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present the annual pre-budget Economic survey in Parliament, nearly twenty-four hours before she is scheduled to table the Union budget in Lok Sabha. The survey will be presented shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's 11 am address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians; the President's speech will mark the commencement of the budget session.

Later in the day, chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference, in which he will unveil the survey for the public.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    Chief economic advisor's press conference at 2 pm

    V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 2 pm in New Delhi, the finance ministry said.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    Budget session from today

    At 11 am, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of members of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, marking the commencement of Parliament's budget session. After this, the finance minister will table the Economic survey. Read

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    In the next fiscal, India's GDP to grow at 6%-6.8%: Officials

    As per people aware of developments, India will continue to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world in the next financial year with the official growth estimate likely to be between 6% and 6.8%. Read

  • Jan 31, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    What is Economic survey?

    It gives insights into the economic performance of the country in the past year, highlights performance on major development programmes, government's policy initiatives, and provides an outlook for the next financial year (2023-24, in this case). Read

  • Jan 31, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Economic survey to be presented today

    On the eve of Union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will, on Tuesday, present the annual pre-budget Economic survey in Parliament. Later in the day, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will unveil the survey for the public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
economic survey budget 2023

‘Arbitrary and unfortunate’: CPI leader on renaming of Mughal Gardens

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:43 AM IST

While requesting President Murmu to look into ‘all the possibilities’ for reversing the decision, CPI leader Binoy Viswam urged her to consult with historians and scholars regarding the matter

Spread over 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens, now part of the Amrit Udyan, is one of the key attractions in Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter | President of India)
Spread over 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens, now part of the Amrit Udyan, is one of the key attractions in Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter | President of India)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story

Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over 'no basic wheelchair’ at Chennai airport

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:33 AM IST

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's allegation comes against the backdrop of at least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.(ANI file)
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.(ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story

NSA Doval meets his US counterpart Sullivan at 'special reception' in Washington

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:17 AM IST

Doval, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday, also met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (centre), his American counterpart Jake Sullivan (left) attended "special and unique reception" hosted by India's Ambassador to US.(ANI)
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (centre), his American counterpart Jake Sullivan (left) attended "special and unique reception" hosted by India's Ambassador to US.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

'Thank you, Nitin Gadkari': Anand Mahindra's tweet on this 'economic highway'

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 09:37 AM IST

The chairman of Mahindra Group said that the Delhi - Mumbai expressway will provide a huge fillip to GDP growth.

Anand Mahindra appreciated transport minister Nitin Gadkari for the feat, (File)
Anand Mahindra appreciated transport minister Nitin Gadkari for the feat, (File)
ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Close Story

Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Pre-budget document to be tabled today

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: The document is presented a day before the annual budget, which, starting 2017, has been tabled on February 1.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India takes up Brampton temple defacing with Canada

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 09:29 AM IST

While India has taken up Sikh separatists issues with US, Australia, UK and Canada, it is quite evident that London and Ottawa are justifying violence against the Indian diaspora in the name of freedom of speech and using it as minority political pressure point against Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime MInister Justin Trudeau.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime MInister Justin Trudeau.
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
Close Story

Anti-conversion laws: SC to hear on Friday Jamiat plea for clubbing pleas in HCs

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 09:07 AM IST

In its plea filed through advocate MR Shamshad, the Jamiat’s Gujarat wing said the laws are violative of core fundamental values such as secularism, fraternity, dignity, and privacy

Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

SC gives Centre three weeks to respond to PIL on ED director’s tenure extension

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the petitioner is extensively relying on the September 2021 judgment where the Centre moved an application seeking clarification/modification

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI Photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (ANI Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

Morning brief: Peshawar mosque attack toll rises to 70, Pak Taliban say 'not us'

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Security officials and rescue workers search bodies at the site of suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(AP)
Security officials and rescue workers search bodies at the site of suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(AP)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Enrolment up but women representation remains low in professional, tech courses

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 09:09 AM IST

Even as women enrolment increased across disciplines in higher education in 2020-21, their representation remained low in professional and technical courses

Delhi University campus. (AP)
Delhi University campus. (AP)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story

India plans measures to curb Chinese imports amid trade gap concerns: Report

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 06:25 AM IST

India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said.

India plans measures to curb Chinese imports amid trade gap concerns: Report(REUTERS)
India plans measures to curb Chinese imports amid trade gap concerns: Report(REUTERS)
Reuters |
Close Story

LIVE: PM Modi addresses media ahead of Parliament's Budget session

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Breaking news live January 31, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

NIA arrests wanted Maoist woman over Chhattisgarh attack

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Madkam Ungi alias Kamla was arrested during a raid on Sunday and was produced before a NIA special court in Jagdalpur

A Chhattisgarh police official familiar with the development said Ungi was the fourth accused arrested in Tekulaguda attack case since 2021
A Chhattisgarh police official familiar with the development said Ungi was the fourth accused arrested in Tekulaguda attack case since 2021
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Herculean task to fight Nagaland elections after MLAs quit party: NPF

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, has said it is facing immense challenge to fight next month’s polls as it lost 21 of its MLAs to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) last year

HT Image
HT Image
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Close Story

Delhi HC transfers same-sex marriage petitions to Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Monday transferred to the Supreme Court a bunch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex-marriage under various matrimonial statutes.

The Delhi high court bench directed its registry to transfer the case files immediately to the Supreme Court. (ANI)
The Delhi high court bench directed its registry to transfer the case files immediately to the Supreme Court. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out