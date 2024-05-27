Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta's 10 financial tips for asset transfer in case of death

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta emphasised on the importance of preparing for transmission of assets in the event of death. In a detailed post, she highlighted the importance of proper documentation and planning to avoid unnecessary complications saying, “What’s the part of money that we least discuss, but really need to? The part that can make life very difficult if the simple things are not done. Transmission in the event of death."

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shared crucial financial planning tips for the transfer of assets in the event of death.