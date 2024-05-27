 Google on errors in AI tool: Users asking 'uncommon queries', replies doctored - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google on errors in AI tool: Users asking 'uncommon queries', replies doctored

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 27, 2024 10:47 AM IST

Users were quick to point out questionable summaries from Google as the AI feature pointed out errors like suggesting staring at the sun or eating rocks.

Google admitted that its new admits AI Overviews is facing issues but said that the AI tool is providing high-quality information. Examples shown by users who are seeing errors are uncommon or doctored queries, the company said. Google recently launched its AI Overview in the US during the Google I/O 2024. The feature replaces traditional search results with AI-generated summaries and will be rolled out to all users soon, Google said.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)

Read more: Sundar Pichai on what he likes to eat in India: 'Dosa in Bengaluru, in Delhi…'

Users were quick to point out questionable summaries from the search giant as the AI feature pointed out several errors like suggesting staring at the sun or eating rocks.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Google claimed that they are working on removing these errors and said, "The vast majority of AI Overviews provide high-quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web. Many of the examples we've seen have been uncommon queries, and we've also seen examples that were doctored or that we couldn't reproduce."

Read more: Google to make drones in India? Why Tamil Nadu could be Sundar Pichai's pick

The spokesperson said as per Business Insider, "We conducted extensive testing before launching this new experience, and as with other features we've launched in Search, we appreciate the feedback. We're taking swift action where appropriate under our content policies, and using these examples to develop broader improvements to our systems, some of which have already started to roll out."

Read more: Google AI Overview says Barack Obama is Muslim, Sundar Pichai slammed: ‘No sense’

This comes after Google had to shelve image-generating feature Gemini for its AI chatbot due to inaccuracies. Sundar Pichai, however, said that everyone should use Google AI as, “It’s more likely to be correct and grounded in reality. You can talk to the AI about how to do better. It’s a very deep philosophical conversation, a bit above my pay grade."

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Google on errors in AI tool: Users asking 'uncommon queries', replies doctored
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On