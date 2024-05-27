Google on errors in AI tool: Users asking 'uncommon queries', replies doctored

Google admitted that its new admits AI Overviews is facing issues but said that the AI tool is providing high-quality information. Examples shown by users who are seeing errors are uncommon or doctored queries, the company said. Google recently launched its AI Overview in the US during the Google I/O 2024. The feature replaces traditional search results with AI-generated summaries and will be rolled out to all users soon, Google said. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)

Users were quick to point out questionable summaries from the search giant as the AI feature pointed out several errors like suggesting staring at the sun or eating rocks.

Google claimed that they are working on removing these errors and said, "The vast majority of AI Overviews provide high-quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web. Many of the examples we've seen have been uncommon queries, and we've also seen examples that were doctored or that we couldn't reproduce."

The spokesperson said as per Business Insider, "We conducted extensive testing before launching this new experience, and as with other features we've launched in Search, we appreciate the feedback. We're taking swift action where appropriate under our content policies, and using these examples to develop broader improvements to our systems, some of which have already started to roll out."

This comes after Google had to shelve image-generating feature Gemini for its AI chatbot due to inaccuracies. Sundar Pichai, however, said that everyone should use Google AI as, “It’s more likely to be correct and grounded in reality. You can talk to the AI about how to do better. It’s a very deep philosophical conversation, a bit above my pay grade."