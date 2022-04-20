Elon Musk's latest amid Twitter buy-out bid

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who recently offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, posted another cryptic tweet Wednesday. Without naming Twitter, Musk declared a social media platform's policies today were judged by how 'unhappy' it made both far-right and far-left users. The world's richest person has been in the headlines - more so than usual - in his bid to acquire the popular microblogging site and 'transform its potential for free speech'.

"A social media platform's policies are good if the most extreme 10 per cent on the left and the right are equally unhappy," Musk tweeted.

Hours later he posted another cryptic tweet – a series of dashes to fill a missing word followed by "is the Night". The tweet prompted a flood of speculation as Twitter users tried to fill in the blanks and wondered if the message was connected to the potential Twitter sale.

_______ is the Night — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Musk is known for his tweets that often go viral and is no stranger to the land of controversies. Earlier this month, the SpaceX chief became a Twitter board member with a 9.2 per cent stake. In the days after, he made several tweets regarding Twitter and the changes he wanted to see on the social media platform.

The newly-minted board member started a Twitter poll asking users if they wished for an 'edit' button on the platform like other social media. He has also criticised the platform for not adhering to 'free speech principles' and undermining democracy.

He then left an abstract three-word tweet for curious minds to debunk – the title of a 1956 hit 'Love me tender' by the legendary Elvis Presley. While it could not fully be decoded, some users believed that it was a potential 'tender' offer to Twitter shareholders in a bid to gain more control.

It was even reported that Twitter employees were very unhappy with Musk joining the board and that the company would conduct an AMA or 'ask-me-anything' session with its employees and Elon Musk to wade off disagreements.

A New York Post report, citing two sources, on Tuesday stated Musk was willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter private.

The billionaire, who is now Twitter's second-biggest shareholder, is reportedly planning to launch an offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.