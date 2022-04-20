'Woke': On Netflix, Elon Musk and Vivek Agnihotri on same page
Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has created a stir through his Twitter aspiration now has assailed Netflix after its shares dropped 25% on Wednesday. With several theories coming up for the possible setback for Netflix, the word 'Woke' started trending on Twitter as most of the theories blamed Netflix's 'woke' content for the slump. And one of the subscribers to the belief is Elon Musk who tweeted, "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."
Another subscriber to the belief is Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri whose recent movie The Kashmir Files saw international release in abroad and huge controversy in India. Tagging Elon Musk, Vivek Agnihotri slammed Netflix's 'woke' content. "The way their WOKE executives demand the WOKE content, I won’t be surprised if soon they lose all their subscribers. They had lost me long time back," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted adding, "I hope @elonmusk makes an offer."
Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday. It's the first time that Netflix's subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago. The drop this year stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.
In India, however, Netflix reported an uptick after it announced in December its mobile-only plan at ₹19 and the entry-level plan at ₹199 per month.
To a social media user, who opined that not only Netflix but all movies, videogame and content in general is 'infested with woke garbage', Elon Musk commented 'true'. "Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?" Elon Musk wrote.
Canada retains mask mandate for public transport
Canada on Tuesday said it will keeping the mask mandate in place for public transportation, including airplanes, for the forseeable future, despite a similar rule being dropped in the US. Policymakers in Washington had decided last week to extend the federal mask mandate through May 3, but a US federal judge struck that down on Monday. The mandate will continue to apply for international travellers coming to Canada, including from India.
Shanghai reports more deaths amid falling Covid cases
Shanghai's grim battle with the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak continued with seven more infection-related deaths and nearly 19,000 new cases reported in the Chinese financial hub on Wednesday for the day before. Shanghai reported 2,494 locally transmitted symptomatic Covid-19 cases and 16,407 local asymptomatic carriers for Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday. Overall, China reported 17,066 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and 2,753 symptomatic local cases.
1.98 lakh cases in Germany, Shanghai eases curbs, spike in India: Covid updates
Germany, France and Italy continue to fight a rise in daily infections and Covid-linked deaths, with Germany reporting nearly 2 lakh cases in a day. In China's financial hub Shanghai, the government has decided to lift the lockdown further as it intensifies Covid-19 testing in the city. Here are the top global Covid-19 updates: 1. Confirmed Covid cases in Germany went up by 1.98 lakh to reach 23,658,211 on Tuesday.
Netflix may soon provide cheaper plans ‘with ads’ to get back lost subscribers
Rocked by a huge loss of subscribers amid inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine, leading online streaming platform Netflix has announced that it may offer cheaper plans that have advertisements to bring back the lost users. Netflix now aims to work on more affordable, ad-supported subscription plans over the year or two, Hastings announced. The streaming giant has already expanded its platform to other parts of the world, focusing on regional content.
Ex-Pak minister calls Hina Rabbani Khar 'low IQ', says her claim to fame is…
After Hina Rabbani Khar became a junior foreign affairs minister of the Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan, former minister Fawad Hussain launched a sexist attack on her on social media for which he drew flak. Sharing an old interview of Hina Rabbani Khar, Fawad Hussain called her a 'low IQ' woman, whose only claim to fame is 'Berkin bags and expensive eye shades'.
