Home / Business / Elon Musk says Bill Gates has ‘multi-billion dollar’ Tesla short position
business

Elon Musk says Bill Gates has ‘multi-billion dollar’ Tesla short position

Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.

Musk said the position was $500 million and grew after Tesla “went up a lot.”

When asked last year on CNBC whether he was short Tesla, Gates said, “I don’t talk about my investments.”

Musk was replying to tweets after the close of his Twitter poll asking who respondents trust less -- politicians or billionaires. More than 75% said they had less trust in politicians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk bill gates tesla inc. tesla + 2 more
elon musk bill gates tesla inc. tesla + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out