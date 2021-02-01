IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted
business

Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted

The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday. "I am a supporter of bitcoin," Elon Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse.
Reuters, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday bitcoin was "on the verge" of being more widely accepted among investors as he expressed his support for the cryptocurrency.

The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday.

"I am a supporter of bitcoin," Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse, a conversation that drew thousands of listeners.

"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," he said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago.

"I was a little slow on the uptake ... I do think at this point that bitcoin is a good thing."

Bitcoin was up 2% at $33,796 on Monday, having surged over 300% in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk bitcoins tesla inc cryptocurrency
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP