Elon Musk-Twitter deal: A look at some key numbers

Elon Musk and Twitter have sealed a deal which will see the world’s wealthiest man become the owner of the social networking site. Once the agreement is formally closed, Twitter, which, at present, is a publicly-traded firm, will become a private company owned by the South Africa-born Tesla CEO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion

Rumours started building up earlier this year about the 50-year-old billionaire possibly purchasing Twitter. However, it was only in recent days things became serious and, after multiple rounds of discussions, the two sides finally arrived at an agreement.

Also Read | Elon Musk buys Twitter: A timeline of the takeover saga

Here’s all you need to know about some key numbers:

(1.) $44 billion: The amount which Musk will pay to Twitter to buy the company.

(2.) $54.20: The negotiated purchase price for each share of Twitter.

(3.) $21 billion: As part of the deal, Musk will pay the said sum in cash, while the remaining amount will be paid through loans from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, among others. It remains to be seen where he will cover the cash portion from.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Elon Musk’s $21 billion mystery: Where will he get cash for Twitter?

(4.) $257 billion: Musk’s net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is a distant second at $170 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault at $136 billion.

(5.) 206 million: The total number of Twitter users in the world, as of the second quarter of 2021, according to statista.com. The United States tops the list with 76.9 million users, followed by Japan and India, at more than 58 million and 23.6 million, respectively.

Also Read | From weed joke to agreed deal: Inside Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

(6.) 131.7 million: The total number of people who follow Barack Obama on the platform, making the former US President the most followed person on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(7.) 85.1 million: The number of users who follow Musk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON