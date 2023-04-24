EPFO's e-passbook facility down, users express concern on Twitter

The e-passbook service facility of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was reportedly down for many subscribers for the past few days who shared their ordeal on social media. This is the second time in 2023, when the service went down due to technical snags.

Many EPF members complained that they were unable to download their e-passbooks. (File/ MINT)

Many EPF members complained that they were unable to download their e-passbooks either from the EPFO website or from the Umang app.

Many users took to Twitter to report the unavailability of the service and urged the organisation to take cognisance of the matter. The EPFO was replying with a prompt response, "Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly", to the users who tagged the EPFO in the complaint.

A user complained, "Dear sir last one week to member passbook portal not working properly please check and revolution the problem". "EPFO website is also #GoPaperless, but we are unable to check Member Passbook website since many weeks. What are you guys doing for this? I don’t see any SLA announcement to bring back the site online?", another user commented.

Earlier, in January this year many users complained of the e-passbook facility being down. The organisation had responded with assurance to resolve the glitch and the facility was resumed after some days.

The e-passbook facility provides comprehensive information about the transactions made by both the employer and employee in their EPF and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) account. It includes details of the monthly contributions, current interest being earned on the amount collected.