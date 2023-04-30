EPFO e-passbook woes to Ratan Tata's Australia award: Top business news of the week

Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata was awarded with Australia’s highest civilian honour while, the government named Siddhartha Mohanty as the first chief executive of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This and more in our weekly wrap of the top business stories that made headlines:

‘Titan of biz…’: Ratan Tata awarded Australia's highest civilian honour

Ratan Tata and EPF logo.(Agencies)

Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been conferred with Australia’s highest civilian honour, the country’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell announced on Twitter. The Order of Australia (AO) award was presented for the industrialist’s efforts in strengthening the India-Australia bilateral relations. Read more

EPFO's e-passbook facility down, users express concern on Twitter

The e-passbook service facility of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been down for many subscribers for the past few days who shared their ordeal on social media. Read more

BYJU's CEO Raveendran's offices searched by ED over FEMA violations

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday carried out searches at the three premises of Byju Raveendran, the founder and chief executive officer of ‘Think and Learn Private Ltd' that runs edtech platform under the name of BYJU's. Read more

Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns

Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO-designate of the grounded airline Jet Airways, has resigned from the company. Kapoor will leave the company on Monday, said Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which is all set to takeover ownership of the airlines. Read more

LIC names Siddhartha Mohanty as its first CEO; why chairman post discontinued?

The government has named Siddhartha Mohanty as the first chief executive of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the term beginning in June 2024 to June 2025. Read more

Centre’s PLI spend ₹ 3,000 cr so far, attracts ₹ 53,500 cr investment, 3 lakh jobs

The ₹1.97 lakh crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which was launched initially with three sectors in March 2020 and subsequently extended to 11 others, has so far attracted ₹53,500 crore of investment, generated 3 lakh jobs. Read more

Income of 'less-skilled' Indians in US improving? Study observes 500% jump

Around 120% surge in income has been recorded among Indians working overseas as compared to a 40% increase due to internal migration, according to a study by the World Development Report. Read more