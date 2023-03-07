EPFO ‘higher pension scheme’ deadline extended till May 3. Who is eligible to apply?

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently modified the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), allowing certain members to apply for a higher pension. The application deadline for this higher pension scheme has been extended till May 3, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Employees who were EPS members on September 1, 2014 and continued to be EPFO members on or after September 1, 2014, can apply for a higher pension. This option is only available to those who missed the previous deadline.

The EPFO closed the options for retired EPS members on March 4, 2023. (prior to 01.09.2014 and whose options were not considered earlier). It had received 91,258 online applications from this category of candidates as of March 4.

The EPFO notified members of the deadline extension on the EPFO's Member e-SEWA portal. Individuals can apply for a higher pension online through the EPFO unified member portal.

How to apply for a higher pension on the EPF portal:

- Visit EPFO Unified Member portal

- Select "Pension on higher salary: Exercise of joint option on or before May 3, 2023"

- Go to the "application form for joint options" section.

-Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN), name, Date of Birth, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and captcha code.

- Select "Get OTP". An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-enabled mobile number. Enter the OTP.

- Click on sumbit

When you submit the application form, you will be given an acknowledgement number.

According to the EPFO notification, each application will be registered, digitally logged, and the applicant will be given a receipt number. It also stated that the office in charge of the regional provident fund office concerned shall examine each case of joint option on higher salary and notify the applicant via e-mail/post and, later, SMS.

