Fever Network announces advertising price hike by 25% for festive season 2023

Fever Network has announced price hike to the tune of 25% across all its radio brands. The Fever Network (operated by HT Media Ltd.) comprises of four distinct radio stations – Fever 104 FM, Punjabi Fever, Radio Nasha and Radio One. While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the international format. Punjabi Fever is the only Punjabi radio station in Delhi.

The coming together of the four brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above Fever network is present in Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and in 7 cities of UP. Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 35MN listeners with a cumulative digital reach of 10MN, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for audiences and advertisers.

Mr. Rohit Kalra, Chief Revenue Officer of Fever FM: “Radio ad volumes are growing sequentially QOQ. We are thrilled to witness the resurgence of confidence among advertisers in the radio industry ahead of Q3. Q3 is going to be super busy with both Cricket and Festivals going hand in hand. Fever Network continues to be a preferred choice for brands, and this price increase reflects the growing value we offer to our advertising partners. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional results for our clients, and have already planned innovations like Beyond Boundaries by Virender Sehwag, The Great India Tambola on radio’s first gaming platform Playwithfever.com, Ramayan: The Audio Drama Series and many more in Q3.”

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd says,“Advertiser’s confidence during festive, on Radio in general and Fever network in particular, is high and therefore we ensure that all our solutions are solving our advertiser’s core business and marketing objective. We are committed to providing the best advertising environment to our customers without compromising on the content experience of our audience. The ever-increasing demand for inventory has thus necessitated the need for price increase across our markets.”

For advertising queries, you can reach out to Rohit.kalra@fever.fm, Anupam.paul@fever.fm

About Fever Network:

The coming together of the four brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above we also have our presence in UP, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 35MN listeners with a digital reach of 2.5MN, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers.

* Source RAM 2022, IRS 2020

