FIIs are back in Indian stock market with $3.2 billion investment in June
This comes after two consecutive months of huge selling by the FIIs in the stock market- $3.1 billion in May and $1.04 billion in April.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) became net buyers in June as they picked up shares worth $3.2 billion – the second-highest monthly buying after $4.2 billion in March. This comes after two consecutive months of huge selling by the FIIs in the stock market- $3.1 billion in May and $1.04 billion in April.
The stock market has made major gains following Lok Sabha election results as Sensex and Nifty continue to hit new peaks despite analysts predicting a correction due to higher valuations. FIIs investment shows their bullish positions on Indian equity derivatives.
This year, Nifty is already up 11 per cent and both the Sensex and Nifty surged nearly seven per cent in June and more than 7.3 per cent for the June quarter. The BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices gained 7.7 per cent and 10.8 per cent in June and registered quarterly increases of 17 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.
Net index futures contracts held by global funds with bullish interest reached their highest levels in seven years as Indian markets rallied post-election despite lower FPI allocations and withdrawals totalling $3 billion.
