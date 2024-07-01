Cylinder rates slashed by 30 from today. Check latest prices here

State-backed oil marketing companies slashed prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹30 per cylinder with effect from July 1. Following this, a 19 kg cylinder will now be available for ₹1,646 in Delhi versus ₹1,676 earlier. In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder costs ₹1,598 whereas it costs ₹1,756 in Kolkata.

