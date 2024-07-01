 Cylinder rates slashed by ₹30 from today. Check latest prices here - Hindustan Times
Cylinder rates slashed by 30 from today. Check latest prices here

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 09:49 AM IST

State-backed oil marketing companies slashed prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by 30 per cylinder with effect from July 1. Following this, a 19 kg cylinder will now be available for 1,646 in Delhi versus 1,676 earlier. In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder costs 1,598 whereas it costs 1,756 in Kolkata.

