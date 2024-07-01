Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath launches WTF Gaming Fund: ‘When I was younger, cricket had…’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said that there is a major shift from traditional sports to digital gaming as he announced the launch of the 'WTF Gaming Fund' for entrepreneurs and developers in the gaming industry. Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath launched 'WTF Gaming Fund' for entrepreneurs and developers in the gaming industry.

Sharing his observations, Nikhil Kamath said on X (formerly Twitter), “When I was younger, cricket had all our attention, whether it was playing, watching or cheering.. it seems like in the younger generation today, cricket has been replaced with games.. It’s been intriguing to see how the gaming landscape has evolved over time.”

He added, “The Gaming Fund's applications are open. If you or someone you know is building something in the industry (doesn’t only have to be a game), register here: https://airtable.com/appaTroW9uFyIHCfw/pagLfI98SReCMEj8u/form."

Users reacted to the announcement with one saying, “Cricket was our passion, but today's kids are deeply immersed in gaming. It's a reminder of how times change and new interests emerge. Know someone with a great gaming concept? Encourage them to apply and turn their vision into reality.”

Another noted, “Dude, if you think cricket is replaced with games then please... Come to your senses. Yes gaming is growing, but it's not replacing cricket. Aaj ki match ke bad memes dekho!”