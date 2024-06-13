Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's latest podcast guest is a much ‘fitter’ Bill Gates
The Zerodha co-founder asks Bill Gates in a trailer of the podcast, “Is there any hack that you would like to recommend to young entrepreneurs?”
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast series called 'People By WTF' will feature Bill Gates in an episode scheduled to stream on June 14. The two billionaires who have pledged most of their wealth to philanthropic and climate causes are expected to talk on a variety of issues in the podcast. Nikhil Kamath's office said in a statement, “This joint endeavor underscores their shared commitment to improving educational outcomes and empowering the youth of India for a brighter future.”
Nikhil Kamath said that he will talk to the Microsoft co-founder on topics ranging from technological advancements to sustainable development and global health initiatives while Bill Gates will reflect on global health and his ongoing work through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Bill Gates and Nikhil Kamath share a longstanding philanthropic association. The latter has pledged to donate 50 per cent of his wealth to 'The Giving Pledge,' founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. Nikhil Kamath is the fourth and youngest Indian to commit to the initiative.
What trailer of the podcast shows so far
In a trailer of the podcast, a very chipper Nikhil Kamath tells Bill Gates, "You look fitter than I remember."
The Zerodha co-founder also asks Bill Gates, “Is there any hack that you would like to recommend to young entrepreneurs?”
Bill Gates responds in the sneak peak, “Pick some AI thing and use the Google-Microsoft platforms and go on top of that.”
But Nikhil Kamath promises that the questions he poses to Bill Gates will not be generic. “I won't ask you something generic that has already been asked,” he says to Bill Gates.
Then he goes on to ask, “If you were 25 years old and living in India and about a hundred thousand dollars of money to start a business with, what would you do today.”
Bill Gates' answer is still awaited.
