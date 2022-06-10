Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable', cuts GDP forecast to 7.8% for 2022-23
business

Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable', cuts GDP forecast to 7.8% for 2022-23

Fitch lowered India's economic growth for 2022/23 to 7.8% from the 8.5% it had forecast in March, saying the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock were dampening some of the positive growth momentum.
Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2%.(Reuters)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Reuters |

Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "Stable" from "Negative," citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.

The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weakness, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

"High nominal GDP growth has facilitated a near-term reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch lowered India's economic growth for 2022/23 to 7.8% from the 8.5% it had forecast in March, saying the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock were dampening some of the positive growth momentum.

However, Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2%.

In 2021/22, India's economic growth was 8.7%.

Fitch kept its rating of BBB- on India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP