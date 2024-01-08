close_game
close_game
News / Business / Flipkart to lay off 5-7% workforce, performance-based job cuts in March: Report

Flipkart to lay off 5-7% workforce, performance-based job cuts in March: Report

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 08, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Flipkart is expected to lay off around 5-7 percent of its workforce amid restructuring and performance based job cuts, state reports.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is planning to cut around 5-7 per cent of jobs due to performance based reviews and restructuring withing the company, reported The Times of India. These job cuts are expected to take place during the annual appraisal cycle, in March-April 2024.

Flipkart is planning to lay off 5-7 percent of its workforce, says report. (Reuters)(Reuters File Photo)
Flipkart is planning to lay off 5-7 percent of its workforce, says report. (Reuters)(Reuters File Photo)

Flipkart is planning to undergo a major restructuring in an effort to optimise its resources and continue profits. Excluding its fashion website Myntra, Flipkart currently employees over 22,000 individuals.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This means that as much as 1,500 jobs in Flipkart could be cut during the layoffs in the next couple of months. The Walmart-owned company has been carrying out the same practice over the last two appraisal cycles, reported TOI.

To control costs and maintain profits, Flipkart has frozen fresh hiring in the company over the past year. The report said that the company is in the process of closing a $1 billion financing round from Walmart and other investors.

Flipkart is planning to better utilise its resources across old and new businesses, said sources. Thus, a meeting of senior executives will be held next month to discuss the restructuring plan for 2024, likely to take a final call on the layoffs.

Flipkart IPO in the works

While the company is planning restructuring projects to keep the ship afloat, the Walmart owned company has no plans to reconsider its decision to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, said sources quoted by TOI.

Earlier, Flipkart had considered launching its IPO in 2022-2023, but had to put those plans on hold due to the company's financial situation. However, Flipkart is looking to expand its business in other sectors, especially in hospitality and hotels, after the acquisition of Cleartrip.

Big IT firms and startups in India have been cutting jobs across multiple departments in order to cope with the current global economic slowdown. Paytm laid off 1000 employees recently, while Amazon and SoftBank-owned Meesho are also cutting jobs and restructuring departments.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out