Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / FM allays inflation fears over economic growth
business

FM allays inflation fears over economic growth

India’s retail inflation in July was 5.59% after staying above 6% for two consecutive months. The Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target is 4% with the upper tolerance limit of 6%and the lower tolerance limit of 2%.
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allayed fears that inflation could hamper India’s economic growth, pointing out that the government is constantly monitoring prices of essential commodities, and added that ministries have been told to front-load the 5.54 lakh crore capital expenditure (capex) budgeted in the current financial year to boost the economy.

On capex, she said, the only message given to ministries and departments is to “spend and spend at the earliest.” There is no cut in capex and ministries have been asked to spend the fourth quarter (Q4) budget in Q3 and third quarter budget in Q2 to accelerate growth. Their expenditures are monitored closely, she said.

India’s retail inflation in July was 5.59% after staying above 6% for two consecutive months. The Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target is 4% with the upper tolerance limit of 6%and the lower tolerance limit of 2%.

High fuel prices have some inflationary impact. The weightage of petrol and diesel in the WPI index are 1.60% and 3.10%, respectively, and in the CPI index, 2.19% and 0.15%. Wholesale inflation has eased to 11.16% in July from a record high of 13.11% in May after food items became cheaper.

Responding to a question on high taxes on auto fuels, Sitharaman said the Modi government has inherited huge financial burden in terms of oil bonds that were issued by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and the current regime is forced to pay this. According to government data, the interest on oil bonds paid in the last seven years totalled 70,195.72 crore. The future interest burden on the government (from 2021-22 to 2025-26) is 37,340 crore. Besides, the government has an outstanding principal of over 1.3 lakh crore.

When asked whether this would mean the government would not cut excise duty of petrol and diesel, she said: “I’m not suggesting anything.”

Domestic petrol and diesel rates were on the rise since 4 May, a day after the results of five assembly polls were declared. The price rally saw petrol becoming dearer by 11.44 a litre in 41 sessions and diesel by 9.14 since May 4. Fuel rates jumped to historic highs and petrol crossed 100 a litre mark in several places for the first time. Currently petrol is sold at 101.84 a litre in Delhi and diesel at 89.87 per litre.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala issued a six-point rebuttal on the issue of oil bonds, on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP