Ford, GM and Toyota plants lose shifts due to winter storm
Several automakers, including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Co., were forced to idle production at U.S. plants in the center of the country as a winter weather pattern caused power outages and other disruptions.
GM canceled the first and second shifts Tuesday at its factory in Arlington, Texas, after shutting down Monday due to rolling blackouts and workers having difficulty getting to the facility in the snowstorm.
The plant makes large, profit-rich sport utility vehicles such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade. GM had vowed to keep production steady at its SUV and truck factories amid a semiconductor shortage that has forced it to cut output at other plants.
The automaker has also canceled two shifts at an SUV plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, home to the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and the GMC Acadia, and a pickup-truck facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, known for making the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. The first shift at its Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has also been canceled.
GM will decide whether to run a third shift at Arlington, Fort Wayne and Spring Hill later Tuesday, a spokesman said.
Ford stopped production at its Kansas City, Missouri, factory that makes its bestselling F-150 pickup and and won’t start back up again until Feb. 22. The company said in an email that the weeklong suspension reflects a shortage of natural gas in the area.
Stellantis NV suspended production on the day shift at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, which makes the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler.
Toyota said weather-related issues forced it to suspend the first shift Tuesday at plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas and West Virginia. The Japanese automaker’s factory in San Antonio already was scheduled to skip the first shift due to a chip shortfall unrelated to the weather, but it also has been hurt by a loss of power and water, a spokesman said.
EPFO may announce interest rates for 2020-21 in March
- The 2020-21 payouts are being closely monitored by both active and inactive subscribers of EPFO. People are hoping that the fund is able to offer an interest rate of 8.5% for this financial year as it did during the last one.
Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand
- Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.
After 'receiving death threats', Robinhood CEO prepares for political face-off
- Vlad Tenev, the chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets, who turned 34 over the weekend, must somehow calm critics across the political spectrum as he seeks to keep his Silicon Valley startup on track for a stock listing this year.
