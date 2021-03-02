Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India
The Foreign Investors India Forum has urged the government to relax tax provisions for foreign nationals working in India and align them with similar provisions in countries like Singapore and China, in a bid to attract investment and encourage high-flying corporate executives and fund managers having overseas incomes to stay in the country.
Under the current Income Tax provisions, the global income of foreigners is taxed if they stay in India for more than 182 days in a year, thus increasing their personal tax liability in the country. This provision acts as disincentive for foreign nationals, having global income, to stay in India for longer periods.
A letter in this regard was written by Foreign Investors India Forum's Global Chairman B K Modi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has referred the matter to the Commerce Ministry for further consideration. The Ministry is reported to have taken up the issue with the Finance Ministry.
India, according to the Forum, needs ingenious global partnerships and heavy investments from new partners of growth which can only happen when the government creates a more enabling tax regime and a progressive personal taxation structure.
Although foreign domiciled individuals residing in India can avail treaty relief in double taxation on non-Indian incomes, challenges like paying higher taxes, availing tax credit benefits, subjectivity in tax assessments and risk arising due to reporting requirements may arise.
The pace of economic growth can be accelerated by increasing the rate of FDI in India and for this, foreigners need to be incentivised to live and invest in India, it said.
Foreign citizens must be allowed to tend to their investments and stay in India for long periods. It is recommended that the personal taxation policy for such people must be reviewed and they should be taxed only on any income that is generated domestically in India, the Forum said.
This can increase the tax liability and compliance burden of an individual depending on the effective tax that has to be paid on income not sourced from India. Therefore, foreign individuals do not have enough incentives to invest in India as they cannot come and stay in India to manage their investments, said industry experts.
In line with liberalized corporate Income Tax, the Forum suggests that the government could consider liberalizing the direct tax provisions for expatriates proposing to live and work in the country to manage large FDI in India. Singapore, which is de facto the corporate and financial hub for Asia, taxes expatriates only on their local income.
The government can provide an exception for foreign domiciled individuals working or living in India under section 6 of the Indian Income Tax Act on lines of similar provisions in other economies for attracting FDI to India, said experts. PTI CS RR ANU ANU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
- Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 209 billionaires, India ranks third in 10th Hurun Global Rich List 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy on 'upswing,' says ex-NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman raises 12-month commodities returns forecast to 15.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities
- Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit
- Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
- With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox