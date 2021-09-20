Former bureaucrat takes over as FB’s public policy head

Facebook has appointed former bureaucrat and Uber executive Rajiv Aggarwal as director of public policy for the social media giant in India.

Aggarwal succeeds Ankhi Das, who resigned in October last year after allegations that she opposed enforcing hate-speech rules against leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As India director of public policy, Aggarwal will define and lead policy development initiatives on an agenda that covers user safety, data protection and privacy, inclusion and internet governance, Facebook said in a statement on Monday. He will report to Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India.

“With his expertise and experience, Rajiv will help further our mission to build transparency, accountability, empowered and safe communities, all of which we recognize as our responsibility,” Mohan said.

On the appointment, Ajit Mohan said Facebook is an ally for the exciting economic and social transformation that India is witnessing, with digital playing a central role.

Aggarwal has 26 years of experience as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He steered India’s national policy on intellectual property rights (IPRs) as joint secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, Facebook said.

Aggarwal has been associated with the India-US bilateral trade forum, besides being India’s lead negotiator on IPRs. His previous assignment was with Uber, where he was head of public policy for India and South Asia.

With inputs from PTI