From Nov 15, Wipro employees to work from office at least three days a week
Fellow tech giants Infosys and TCS have already asked their staffers to come to office at least 10 days a month and five days a week, respectively.
Starting November 15, Wipro employees will have to work from office at least three days a week, the company has conveyed to its staffers, joining fellow tech giants Infosys (10 days a month) and Tata Consultancy Services (five days a week) in mandating a hybrid work policy.
According to Moneycontrol, the employees received an email on Monday, informing them about the company's decision. The email contained a message from Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro.
“Starting November 15, all employees must be present at their assigned office location for at least three days each week. This change aims to enhance teamwork, facilitate face-to-face interactions, and strengthen Wipro's culture,” it quoted Govil as saying.
The Bengaluru-based IT major and India's fourth largest software services provider will, however, customise the policy on the basis of the country a staffer is based in; local legislation, and agreements. Also, for European nations, consultation with employee representation groups could be used to define such guidelines.
‘Work from office or else…’
Additionally, the email carried a warning that people violating the guidelines consistently will face ‘consequences’ starting January 7, though it did not specify what these ‘consequences’ will be.
“We firmly believe that accountability is essential for the success and growth of our organisation,” it read.
The possible consequences, as per the Moneycontrol report, could include: a loss of trust and credibility with managers and leaders, reduced performance and work quality, increased stress, conflicts, and dissatisfaction within teams. In addition to these, disciplinary actions could also be taken by the management.
