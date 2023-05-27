Fuel prices on April 27: Rates steady in major cities, fluctuates in few

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2023 12:50 PM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

A marginal fluctuation in the fuel price in several cities has been recorded on Saturday, a continual trend observed in the last couple of weeks. However according to Goodreturns, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates largely unchanged.

 As per the usual practice, the windfall profit tax on petroleum that was imposed on July 1, is revised fortnightly. (Ramesh Pathania)

Apart from a few cities, customers have to continue to pay the same amount as yesterday. Petrol and diesel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

Therefore on Tuesday, customers in Delhi must continue to pay 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel while people in Mumbai must pay 106.31 and 94.27 respectively. Here are the rates, meanwhile, for other major cities:

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Bhubaneswar 103.47 95.03
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Jaipur 108.56 93.80
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Noida 96.92 90.08
Gurugram 97.01 89.88
Trivandrum 109.62 98.42

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

