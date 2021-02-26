Home / Business / 'Fuel prices will come down after winters: Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'Fuel prices will come down after winters: Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said prices will come down a little as winter goes away. "It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand," he added.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:18 PM IST
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday the prices of fuels, which have surged past 100 in several cities, are likely to drop as winter ends and attributed the rising rates to an increase in demand during the season. 

“Increase in petroleum price in the international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down,” the petroleum minister told news agency ANI.

