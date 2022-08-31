Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Stock market holiday today as BSE, NSE closed

Published on Aug 31, 2022 11:41 AM IST

The remaining trading holidays for the year will fall on October 5 (Dussehra), October 25 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), October 26 (Diwali Balipratipada) and November 8 (Gurunanak Jayanti).

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

There will be no trading activity in stock markets on Wednesday as the markets are closed today on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. According to information available on the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on the day.

As per the list of holidays available on the BSE website, there will be no action today in each of Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments. Also, trading in Currency Derivatives segment, Interest Rate Derivatives segment, as well Commodity segment, will remain suspended.

This also marks the third day of the month when stock markets are closed; there was no trading on August 9 (Muharram) and August 15 (Independence Day) as well. Overall, there will be 13 stock markets holidays in the year for Equity, Equity Derivative, SLB, and Commodity Derivative segments (including Ganesh Chaturthi), while the corresponding mark is 16 for Currency Derivative, Interest Rate, and New Date segments.

