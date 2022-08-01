Home / Business / Stock market holidays in August 2022: BSE, NSE to be closed on these 3 days this month

Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Stock market holidays in August 2022: There will be no trading on August 9 (Muharram), 15 (Independence Day) and 31 (Ganesh Chaturthi).
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Stock market holidays in August 2022: In the month of August, trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended on three days – August 9, 15 and 31. This is according to the stock market holidays list, available on bseindia.com, BSE's official website.

There will be no trading on August 9 (Tuesday) due to Muharram, while August 15 (Monday) is Independence Day. The stock markets will be closed on the last day of the month on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

According to BSE's list, there will be no trading on each of the three days in equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment. Also, on these three days, there will be no trading in the morning session (9am to 5pm), but it will take place in the evening session on August 9 and 31. However, on Independence Day, there will be no trading in commodity segment in both the sessions.

After August 31, stock markets will next be closed only in October, on the fifth (Dussehra), followed by Diwali (October 24) and Diwali Balipratipada (October 26).

The year 2022's first holiday for the indices fell on January 26 (Republic Day) and the last will be on November 8 (Gurunanak Jayanti). In total, there will be no trading on 13 days this year.

Monday, August 01, 2022
