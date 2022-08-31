Home / Business / Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Stock market holiday today as BSE, NSE closed

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Stock market holiday today as BSE, NSE closed

business
Published on Aug 31, 2022 11:41 AM IST

The remaining trading holidays for the year will fall on October 5 (Dussehra), October 25 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), October 26 (Diwali Balipratipada) and November 8 (Gurunanak Jayanti).

Shareholders react on movement of Sensex and Nifty (Image used only for representation)
Shareholders react on movement of Sensex and Nifty (Image used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

There will be no trading activity in stock markets on Wednesday as the markets are closed today on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. According to information available on the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on the day.

As per the list of holidays available on the BSE website, there will be no action today in each of Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments. Also, trading in Currency Derivatives segment, Interest Rate Derivatives segment, as well Commodity segment, will remain suspended.

This also marks the third day of the month when stock markets are closed; there was no trading on August 9 (Muharram) and August 15 (Independence Day) as well. Overall, there will be 13 stock markets holidays in the year for Equity, Equity Derivative, SLB, and Commodity Derivative segments (including Ganesh Chaturthi), while the corresponding mark is 16 for Currency Derivative, Interest Rate, and New Date segments.

The remaining trading holidays will fall on October 5 (Dussehra), October 25 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), October 26 (Diwali Balipratipada) and November 8 (Gurunanak Jayanti).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out