Gautam Adani no longer richest Asian. This businessman has overtaken him

India’s Gautam Adani is no longer the richest person in Asia, having been overtaken by Zhang Yiming, co-founder of ByteDance, which owns TikTok, according to Bloomberg. The rankings are based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which has released a fresh list of the top 20 richest people in the world, with Elon Musk once again ranking at the top.
Yiming is ranked 18th on the list, with a total net worth of $105 billion, surpassing Adani. His wealth has increased more than eightfold from the $13 billion recorded in March 2019, when Bloomberg first began tracking his wealth.
The top 5 richest Asians are, according to Bloomberg rankings;
Zhang Yiming: ByteDance (China)
Gautam Adani: Adani Group (India)
Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Group (India)
Tadashi Yanai: Uniqlo founder (Japan)
Masayoshi Son: SoftBank founder (Japan)
Zhang became China’s richest person last year. He is known to be a highly reclusive individual, with little information about his personal life publicly available.
In 2021, Zhang, who had served as ByteDance’s CEO for around a decade, reportedly told employees that he was “not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and contemplating what may be possible.”
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“The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager,” Zhang said at the time, according to Reuters. He said he believed he could contribute more to the company in a role that did not involve directly managing people.
The top 20 richest persons in the world
Elon Musk tops the list of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $892 billion, followed by Larry Page at $295 billion and Sergey Brin at $274 billion. Jeff Bezos ranks fourth with $274 billion, while Michael Dell has $253 billion and Mark Zuckerberg $238 billion.
Larry Ellison ranks seventh with $194 billion, followed by Jensen Huang ($176 billion), Steve Ballmer ($174 billion) and Warren Buffett ($147 billion). Bernard Arnault, Jim Walton and Rob Walton have net worths of $142 billion, $137 billion and $135 billion, respectively.
Alice Walton ranks 14th with $134 billion, followed by Amancio Ortega ($128 billion) and Carlos Slim ($123 billion). Bill Gates ranks 17th with $114 billion, while ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming is at 18th with $105 billion. Thomas Peterffy also has a net worth of $105 billion, while India’s Gautam Adani ranks 20th with $105 billion.